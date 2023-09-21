Binance has revealed that it will commence Spot Trading Bot services for the BTC/FDUSD and USDT/TRY trading pairs. The new feature will kick-off at 02:00 (UTC) on September 22, 2023.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance to Open Spot Trading Bot Services for BTC/FDUSD & USDT/TRY
2023-09-21 10:15
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
