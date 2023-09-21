Binance has notified users of significant changes to its Earn platform. Specifically, the cryptocurrency exchange will disable numerous Simple Earn SAPI endpoints effective from October 31, 2023, at 04:00 (UTC).
The list of affected endpoints includes:
- GET /sapi/v1/lending/daily/product/list
- GET /sapi/v1/lending/daily/userLeftQuota
- POST /sapi/v1/lending/daily/purchase
- GET /sapi/v1/lending/daily/userRedemptionQuota
- POST /sapi/v1/lending/daily/redeem
- GET /sapi/v1/lending/daily/token/position
- GET /sapi/v1/lending/union/account
- GET /sapi/v1/lending/union/purchaseRecord
- GET /sapi/v1/lending/union/redemptionRecord
- GET /sapi/v1/lending/union/interestHistory
- POST /sapi/v1/lending/positionChanged
- GET /sapi/v1/lending/project/list
- GET /sapi/v1/lending/project/position/list
- POST /sapi/v1/lending/customizedFixed/purchase
To ensure a smooth transition and optimal user experience, Binance encourages users to establish API connections to the available Simple Earn SAPI endpoints before the deadline.