Binance has notified users of significant changes to its Earn platform. Specifically, the cryptocurrency exchange will disable numerous Simple Earn SAPI endpoints effective from October 31, 2023, at 04:00 (UTC).

The list of affected endpoints includes:

- GET /sapi/v1/lending/daily/product/list

- GET /sapi/v1/lending/daily/userLeftQuota

- POST /sapi/v1/lending/daily/purchase

- GET /sapi/v1/lending/daily/userRedemptionQuota

- POST /sapi/v1/lending/daily/redeem

- GET /sapi/v1/lending/daily/token/position

- GET /sapi/v1/lending/union/account

- GET /sapi/v1/lending/union/purchaseRecord

- GET /sapi/v1/lending/union/redemptionRecord

- GET /sapi/v1/lending/union/interestHistory

- POST /sapi/v1/lending/positionChanged

- GET /sapi/v1/lending/project/list

- GET /sapi/v1/lending/project/position/list

- POST /sapi/v1/lending/customizedFixed/purchase

To ensure a smooth transition and optimal user experience, Binance encourages users to establish API connections to the available Simple Earn SAPI endpoints before the deadline.