The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, down by -0.44% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,800 and $27,300 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,826, down by -0.99%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include IMX, AUCTION, and MC, up by 28%, 24%, and 15%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: