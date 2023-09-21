The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, down by -0.44% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,800 and $27,300 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,826, down by -0.99%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include IMX, AUCTION, and MC, up by 28%, 24%, and 15%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1610.73 (-1.49%)
BNB: $211.5 (-2.35%)
XRP: $0.5088 (-0.99%)
DOGE: $0.06208 (-0.43%)
ADA: $0.2485 (-1.86%)
SOL: $19.73 (-1.65%)
TRX: $0.08337 (-1.42%)
DOT: $4.07 (-1.41%)
MATIC: $0.5319 (-2.15%)
LTC: $63.63 (-3.81%)
Top gainers on Binance:
IMX/BUSD (+28%)
AUCTION/BUSD (+24%)
MC/BUSD (+15%)