Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubator arm of Binance, has chosen 12 project teams for the sixth season of its incubation program, set to commence on September 25, 2023. The chosen projects cover a variety of specializations including DeFi, infrastructure, and application layer.

The program is tailored to empower founders of early-stage Web3 projects with resources across the Binance ecosystem and personalized mentorship. Yi He, Co-Founder and Head of Binance Labs, shed light on their mission to identify and support innovative tech solutions, and aid early-stage projects towards growth and positive impact on the Web3 ecosystem.

Meet The Season 6 Incubation Project Teams:

Infrastructure:

1. Vistara - Providing a one-click rollup deployment framework for scalable infrastructure management.

2. UXUY - A multi-chain platform reducing entry barriers to decentralized trading.

DeFi:

3. BBOX - A perp DEX enabling advanced yield strategies for liquidity providers.

4. Derivio - A decentralized structured derivatives ecosystem on zkSync.

5. Ethena - Aims to transform ETH into the first crypto-native yield-bearing stablecoin.

6. Shogun - A chain-agnostic orderflow aggregator and smart liquidity router.

AI-Powered DApps:

7. MyShell - An AI-powered Web3 chatbot platform that allows users to create AI robots.

8. NFPrompt - An AI-powered platform allowing users to create NFT content and earn rewards.

9. QnA3 - An AI-powered Web3 knowledge sharing platform.

GameFi/SocialFi:

10. Cellula - A fully on-chain autonomous life simulation strategy game on Ethereum.

11. Crypto Café - A platform dedicated to blockchain and crypto education.

12. MetaCene - The first Web3-native MMORPG game for mainstream gamers.

Each team will participate in a comprehensive two-month curriculum and receive resources and mentorship from Binance.

