Binance Futures, the futures trading platform of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has announced modifications to the leverage and margin tiers of the USDⓈ-M IMXUSDT Perpetual Contract. The adjustments will come into effect from September 21, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC).

As per the revisions, the previous leverage and margin tiers will see significant changes, and existing positions opened before the update will be affected. In anticipation of these changes, Binance Futures encourages its users to proactively adjust their position and leverage to evade any potential liquidation.

The updates made to leverage and margin tiers range across the board. For instance, previously, positions not greater than 5,000, which had a leverage of 21 to 25x and maintenance margin rate of 1.00%, will now no longer exist with the new update. The maximum leverage available under the update will be 20x for positions not exceeding 25,000, where previously only those less than 5,000 could avail of this leverage.