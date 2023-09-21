Following a brief surge in Ethereum's gas fee to 300 gwei, speculation arose that this was related to Binance's wallet consolidation activities. In an official response, Binance has clarified that the move was a routine operation executed during periods of low gas prices.

The exchange explained the circumstances as follows:

1. Exchanges typically perform wallet aggregation procedures to aid user withdrawals and ensure fund security.

2. What provoked discussion this time was the substantial number of aggregation transactions, which was mainly due to the currently low gas fee. Because consolidation is more cost-effective during these periods, the operations team aggregated a larger number of wallets during this adjustment.

This response comes in the wake of analyst reports linking the temporary Ethereum gas fee spike with Binance’s wallet consolidation activities, thereby reassuring users and clarifying the operational practices of the exchange.

