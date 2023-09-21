Prominent cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced the delisting of numerous isolated margin pairs effective from September 28, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC). The list includes 1INCH/BUSD, AERGO/BUSD, ARDR/BTC, ARDR/USDT, DATA/BUSD, DIA/BUSD, ERN/BUSD, FIS/BUSD, IOST/BUSD, IQ/BUSD, KNC/BUSD, LOKA/BUSD, LTO/BUSD, OM/BUSD, RARE/BUSD, SUSHI/BUSD, T/BUSD, THETA/BUSD, YFI/BUSD and ZEC/BUSD.

Starting from September 22, 2023, Binance will suspend isolated margin borrowing for these specified pairs. Then, on the date of delisting, Binance will close all open positions, settle accounts automatically, and cancel all pending orders related to these pairs.

Users will not be able to manage their positions during the delisting process. Therefore, they have been strongly advised to close all open positions or move assets from their Margin Wallets to Spot Wallets before the trading cutoff to prevent potential losses. Binance will not accept liability for any associated losses.