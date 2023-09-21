Binance has announced changes to its spot trading pairs, with new listings and delistings slated for September 2023. According to their release, the addition and removal of select spot trading pairs are part of their continuing efforts to improve the trading experience on their platform.

From September 22, 2023, 08:00 UTC, Binance will introduce ARK/USDT, CREAM/USDT, FTT/USDT, GFT/USDT, IQ/USDT and USDT/VAI to its suite of spot trading pairs. However, in a week's time on September 29, 2023, 03:00 UTC, ARK/BUSD, CREAM/BUSD, FTT/BUSD, GFT/BUSD, IQ/BUSD, and BUSD/VAI will be delisted from its platform.