According to Cointelegraph: Apple and Goldman Sachs have reportedly abandoned plans to develop a futures trading application, according to sources close to the situation. Originally intended for rollout in 2022, the project was put on hold last year due to worsening economic conditions, including rising interest rates and increasing inflation pressures that deterred investors from risky assets.

The project's infrastructure was largely constructed before the decision to shelf the app was taken. Moreover, it remains unclear whether the abandoned application intended to include the trading of crypto futures.

Apple has sought to diversify its portfolio during the pandemic by offering financial solutions for its US client base, many of these initiatives were developed in partnership with Goldman Sachs. Previous collaborations involved the launch of an Apple credit card in 2019, and, more recently, a buy now, pay later feature that allows users to split their purchases into four interest-free payments.

In addition, Apple launched a Goldman Sachs-backed savings account in April, offering a 4.15% annual percentage yield. The savings account reportedly amassed over $10 billion in user deposits. That said, the partnership has not been without challenges, as Goldman Sachs reportedly faced significant costs—$350 on average per customer—in managing the Apple credit card.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has also demonstrated ambitions for financial service integration. Following the acquisition of X (previously known as Twitter), Elon Musk stated intentions to transform the social media platform into an "everything app", aiming to incorporate financial services. X has already obtained a money transmitter license in various U.S states, including Rhode Island, while Musk further shared that users would soon be able to manage their whole financial world on the platform.



