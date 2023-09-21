According to Coinetlegraph: Alchemy Pay, a cryptocurrency payment provider, has acquired a significant payment license in Arkansas, United States, furthering its global expansion efforts. The firm joins the likes of Coinbase and Jack Dorsey's Block that are authorized to offer crypto-to-fiat transactions in the state.

The Money Transmitter License was awarded by the Arkansas Securities Department and now permits Alchemy Pay to provide services such as issuing/ selling payment instruments, prepaid access, stored value, and the receipt of digital or monetary value for transmission.

In acquiring this license, Alchemy Pay highlights its dedication to comply with local regulations in key global markets. The firm has previously secured operating licenses in countries like Lithuania and Indonesia.

The company is now in the process of obtaining similar licenses in other US states, according to the announcement. Alchemy Pay's ecosystem lead, Robert McCraken, commented, "Our team had invested substantial time and effort into securing licenses across various countries and regions."

Alchemy Pay was founded in 2018 in Singapore and operates a crypto-to-fiat payment platform that facilitates transactions between cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether and fiat currencies such as the US dollar or euro. At present, the platform supports payments in 173 countries, including regions like Canada, India, Australia, Hong Kong, and the United Arab Emirates.

The recent development follows Alchemy Pay's compliance with the Site Data Protection program by global payment giant Mastercard in June 2023. The firm was earlier recognized as an official service provider by Visa in January 2023.