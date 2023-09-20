According to Cointelegraph: Wormhole has integrated Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP), enabling USD Coin (USDC) interoperability across multiple blockchain networks including Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Optimism. The new feature is accessible to users through Portal bridge and can be incorporated by developers into their applications using Wormhole Connect.

As multiple versions of bridged USDC tokens could create a fractured liquidity landscape and potential user confusion, CCTP's integration aims to address these issues by establishing a natively cross-chain USDC. This coin can then be burned and minted across all connected chains.

Initially, USDC was available only on Ethereum, with transfers to other chains needing the use of a bridge to lock the native USDC on Ethereum and mint a derivative version on the alternate chain. By 2021, Circle had launched its stablecoin on several other chains, making it available on 14 networks. However, users still needed to deposit coins in a Circle partner's account to move native USDC network-to-network, leading many to continue using bridged versions.

Launched in April by Circle, the CCTP provides smart contracts and an API to burn USDC on one chain and re-mint it on another without needing a Circle partner account deposit. This protocol initially enabled transfers between Ethereum and Avalanche. Since then, it's been expanded to include the Optimism and Arbitrum networks. Circle plans to add more networks in 2023.

The recent announcement confirmed CCTP's integration into the Wormhole bridge interface. Wormhole users can now transfer native USDC between various CCTP-supported chains. Other bridge projects, such as Wanchan, Celer, Hyperlane, LayerZero, and LI.FI, have also expressed intentions to integrate CCTP in the future.