According to Cointelegraph: Stanford University has announced its plans to refund all donations it received from the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange, FTX. According to a Bloomberg report, the university aims to return $5.5 million in gifts it received from FTX-related entities between November 2021 and May 2022.

A university spokesperson mentioned in an email statement that the funds were primarily utilized for pandemic-related research and prevention. But due to ongoing legal issues surrounding FTX and its founders, the university decided to return the donations entirely.

The controversy involves Sam Bankman-Fried's (SBF), former CEO of FTX, parents, who have been accused of misappropriating millions from the crypto exchange. The parents, both of whom have been associated with Stanford's law school, are facing alleged charges of enriching themselves indirectly and directly through their involvement with the exchange.

Interestingly, the former CEO SBF is currently fighting a legal battle for early release from jail to prepare for a trial set to begin in October. This legal tangle puts the First Amendment rights-based argument fronted by SBF's legal team in question, especially considering the alleged attempts to intimidate a witness.

This turn of events highlights the potential complexity and consequences of accepting large-scale contributions from businesses or individuals embroiled in legal issues, underlining the need for due diligence in managing donations.

