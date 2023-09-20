According to Cointelegraph: Bitcoin holders seem to be in a long-term accumulation pattern, as observed by the inactive BTC supply across the 1, 3, and 5-year time spans reaching all-time highs. Simultaneously, the outflows of BTC from exchanges continue to drop, pushing exchange holdings down to yearly lows.

Record Highs for Inactive Bitcoin Supply as Holders Continue to Accumulate BTC

Glassnode's Bitcoin supply last active chart reveals that BTC, inactive for more than 1, 3, and 5 years, has been at record-high levels since July 2023. This finding is echoed by data from Coinmarketcap, which indicates about 69% of addresses, equaling approximately 36.8 million, have retained their BTC for over a year.

Source: CryptoQuant.

The trend of reduced exchange reserves is reflected in CryptoQuant's chart, as Bitcoin exchange outflows have consistently declined from July 2021, allowing just slightly over 2 million BTC on exchanges at present.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitcoin holdings. Source: Coinglass.

The data seems to support a bullish Bitcoin market narrative in the wake of the fourth, and typically, highly anticipated mining reward halving event projected for 2024. The overall holding trend suggests a positive market sentiment towards Bitcoin's potential value in the future.

