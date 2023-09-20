According to Cointelegraph: None Trading, a cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFT) trading tool developed on Discord, has abruptly ended operations due to a "critical exploit" that significantly affected its infrastructure.

According to the announcement made on Sept. 20, the security breach resulted in a substantial loss of funds and crucial team tokens. Further complicating matters, the incident also led to the departure of three core team members vital for the smooth running of the project. As a result, the circumstances rendered the continuation of the company impossible.

Following the announcement, all official communication channels and websites of the project have been shut down. Nonetheless, tokenholders were given a 30-day period to claim their potential rewards.

The news of the closure sparked a nearly 80% fall in the value of the project's NONE token, dropping to $0.074 each. During its launch last month, NONE had reported a market capitalization of $16.5 million. The service started in May and offered a comprehensive trading solution directly in Discord. Users had the option to access the bot for free or pay a 300 NONE fee for advanced trading features.

