According to CoinDesk: Maker (MKR), MakerDAO's DeFi governance token is creeping towards its highest price point in the last 16 months, supported by increasing protocol profits and significant accumulation by large investors. In the past day, the crypto value has risen nearly 5% to $1,320, edging close to the early August peak of $1,366 according to CoinDesk's price data. Surpassing this level would place MKR at a 16-month high.

This performance outstrips the broader crypto market: MKR has generated 152% returns this year, whereas Bitcoin has seen a 64% increase. The CoinDesk DeFi Index (DCF), which represents a range of DeFi tokens, has grown under 10%.

MakerDAO not only issues the $5.5 billion stablecoin DAI but is also significantly investing its sizable reserve assets in U.S. Treasuries, capitalizing on the higher yields available in the bond market. The protocol's annual revenue has quadrupled to $185 million since the start of the year, with an estimated yearly profit increasing from $39 million to $58 million, according to Makerburn's dashboard.

Additionally, Lookonchain, the blockchain analysis firm, has highlighted that two large investors have been accumulating MKR, signaling a positive market sentiment towards the token. One investor purchased approximately $1.95 million worth of MKR, and another acquired MKR worth $1.63 million this month.

Crypto hedge fund Ouroboros Capital anticipates a continuation in the price rise due to the growing DAI supply, stating a bullish $1,600 price target for MKR due to rising DAI supply and revenues.



