According to Cointelegraph: The advancement of a legislative bill constraining and banning cryptocurrency donations in political campaigns in Kansas has been deferred to January 2024. The bill, HB 2167, was introduced in the Kansas House of Representatives on January 25, 2023, and proposed a $100 limit on all political donations for the state's primary or general elections.

Furthermore, the bill demanded that any crypto donations made should be immediately converted to U.S. dollars, prohibiting expenditure or holding of the funds in their asset form. Soon after its introduction, a committee report released on February 22, 2023, recommended the bill's passage, subject to specific amendments.

However, owing to non-compliance with the state's Rule 1507 regarding 'Disposition of Bills Subject to Certain Deadlines,' the bill was taken off the calendar. The Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission cited in 2017 that cryptocurrency contributions, especially Bitcoin donations, were "too secretive."

Contrarily, in California, after initially banning crypto political donations in 2018, authorities reversed their decision in July 2022.