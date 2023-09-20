According to Cointelegraph: Major cryptocurrency investment firm Grayscale has decided to abandon all rights to the post-Merge proof-of-work (PoW) Ethereum tokens (ETHPoW). Announced on Sept. 18, Grayscale stated that it has “irrevocably abandoned” all rights to the ETHPoW tokens on behalf of the product's record date shareholders.

The decision comes after a comprehensive review in which Grayscale found that the ETHPoW tokens lacked meaningful liquidity and that the products’ custodian didn't support such tokens. The firm noted that it's therefore impossible to exercise the rights to acquire and sell the ETHPoW tokens.

Grayscale's choice comes more than a year after the Ethereum Merge, an event that saw Ethereum fully transition from PoW to proof-of-stake (PoS). After the Merge, Grayscale considered whether to acquire EthereumPoW and sell ETHW on behalf of record date shareholders but took another six months to finalize the decision.

On Sept. 19, a day after sharing its decision on ETHW, Grayscale proposed the launch of a new Ether futures exchange-traded fund, filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for the listing and trading of shares of the Grayscale Ethereum Futures Trust ETF.

