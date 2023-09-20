According to CoinDesk: Decentralized trading platform GammaSwap has expanded to the Arbitrum network, enabling liquidity providers (LPs) to hedge against the risk of impermanent loss. Developed to address the issue faced by LPs when they provide assets to automated market makers (AMMs), GammaSwap allows users to borrow LP tokens and short them. This strategy intends to create low-risk trading strategies and protect against supplied collateral.

Impermanent Loss (IL) is a risk faced by LPs when the relative prices of tokens in a pool diverge from the starting ratio. The change in ratio can lead to a loss in the LP's position value. GammaSwap's new feature enables traders to hedge by effectively "shorting" LP tokens and thus profiting from the diversion instead of suffering losses.

This innovative solution can be advantageous for liquidity providers by offering a safeguard against falling token prices, potentially increasing liquidity across the Arbitrum network. With plans to deploy on additional blockchains, including BNB Chain and Ethereum, GammaSwap is also looking to extend support for Uniswap LPs who lock tokens worth billions across various trading pairs.



