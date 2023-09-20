According to CoinDesk: Ethereum's ether (ETH) dipped to a 14-month low against Bitcoin (BTC), while influential token holders, including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, moved their assets to cryptocurrency exchanges, possibly indicating forthcoming sales.

According to TradingView data, the ETH/BTC ratio slid near to 0.0602 on Tuesday, the weakest since July of the previous year. This decline continues a pattern that initiated in September 2022 and verifies a handful of bearish predictions for ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Marcus Thielen, head of strategy and research at Matrixport, stated on Monday on CoinDeskTV. Benjamin Cowen, founder of IntoTheCryptoverse, echoed these sentiments, suggesting that a potential depreciation in ETH's valuation compared to BTC could be on the horizon.

In concurrence with this dip in price, prominent ETH investors, known as whales, recently transferred a total of $60 million worth of Ether to cryptocurrency exchanges. Market players carefully monitor such whales' actions, as their movements can significantly influence the market. Typically, moving assets to an exchange hints at the intention to sell.

Notably, Vitalik Buterin moved 300 ETH (~$493,000) to Kraken on Tuesday, while another large holder deposited a total of 30,000 ETH ($50 million) to Binance, OKX, and KuCoin over the past four days. Furthermore, a wallet that initially acquired tokens during Ethereum's ICO nine years ago deposited 6,000 ETH ($10 million) to Kraken.



