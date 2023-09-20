Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao, the co-founder of global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, took to twitter to clarify the data surrounding money movements involving Binance.US.

CZ stated, "The amount of wrong information is just... They got the direction wrong." Dispelling the rumors circulating about this so-called loan, CZ shared that he was the one who provided the loan, not the recipient as stated in the article.

According to CZ, he had loaned $250 million to BAM (Binance US), a few years back, contradicting the article's claims about the direction of the loan. Furthermore, he clarified that he has not reclaimed the loan, repudiating any insinuation of fraudulent financial movements.