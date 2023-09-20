According to Cointelegraph: Cryptocurrencies have been reported to make up a significant portion of overseas assets for both individuals and corporations in South Korea. The National Tax Service (NTS) in the country stated that 1,432 entities reported overseas cryptocurrency accounts this year totaling to approximately 130.8 trillion South Korean won, or $98 million.

This voluminous sum represents over 70% of the total amount of all declared overseas assets. Importantly, the total number of entities reporting overseas financial accounts was 5,419, holding a combined total of about 186.4 trillion won ($140 million) in cryptocurrencies, stock assets, deposits, and savings.

Even though cryptocurrencies constituted the highest by the total value of reported assets, deposit and savings account reported the greatest number of declarations with a sum of 22.9 trillion won ($17 million).

The NTS has signaled that it will heavily scrutinize those failing to report overseas financial accounts. The tax regulator is compiling cross-border information exchange data, foreign exchange data, and related agency notification data to ensure compliance with regulations.

South Korea, as a crucial crypto-friendly country, has taken significant steps towards augmenting cryptocurrency tax rules in the past few years. For instance, it was reported that South Korea will postpone the planned 20% tax on crypto profits, initially scheduled for 2023, to 2025.