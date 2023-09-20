According to Cointelegraph: Following a $70 million hack of hot wallet private keys, cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx is set to resume operations. The exchange has previously detailed its plans to construct and implement a fresh wallet system to support the 211 blockchains and 737 tokens it handled prior to the security breach.

The exchange is slated to restart deposit and withdrawal services for Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin and other tokens from Sept. 21. CoinEx will also provide new deposit addresses for the affected tokens. The exchange has advised its customers against depositing into old addresses on the platform, for these actions could lead to permanent loss of assets.

CoinEx cautioned about potentially high volumes of withdrawals upon the resumption of operations, stating, "We ensure the new wallet system is stable, and we will gradually resume deposit and withdrawal services for more assets." The exchange has adopted a 100% asset reserve policy to protect users against future security risks. It was previously mentioned that the users’ assets were unaffected and that financial losses would be handled by CoinEx’s User Asset Security Foundation following the hack.

CoinEx admitted that compromised hot wallet private keys enabled hackers to extract approximately $70 million in various cryptocurrencies. Blockchain analytics company Elliptic has connected the North Korean "Lazarus Group" hackers to the incident, while CoinEx said that it continues to investigate the identity of the hackers.

The assets stolen in the breach, as revealed by CoinEx, included 231 BTC ($5.7 million), 4,953 ETH ($8 million), 135,600 Solana ($2.6 million), and 137 million Tron tokens ($11 million). These assets were among the highest-value stolen across the 18 cryptocurrencies impacted by the hack. CoinEx is yet to announce whether it will offer refunds to affected users due to this event or potential future security issues.

