According to Cointelegraph: Casey Rodarmor, creator and chief coder of the Bitcoin Ordinals, has suggested the revision of the protocol’s inscription numbering system with the intention of streamlining the project's codebase.

Since the initiation of the Ordinals protocol, every nonfungible token (NFT) has been assigned a distinct inscription number, akin to a serial number. These have been critical to the digital art produced via the protocol. However, Rodarmor blames maintaining stable inscription numbers for causing "ugly code and stalled development." As such, he has proposed to render the inscription numbers "permanently unstable." This move would deprioritize the numbering system that allocates unique numbers to inscriptions created on the Bitcoin network.

Rodarmor believes this change will streamline the protocol's codebase and ease future protocol modifications. While the coding chief clarified that the inscription numbers would be altered, not completely eliminated, he noted that new inscription numbers might only differ by about 1% from the old ones.

However, critics voiced concerns about the effects on users who paid high amounts for specific numbers. A community member suggested that those concerned with inscription numbering could arrange collectibles by timestamps. Bitcoin Ordinals, which enable inscriptions into a satoshi, the smallest Bitcoin unit, launched in January 2023. As of August 21, the NFT-like protocol accounted for 84.9% of all activity on the Bitcoin network.

