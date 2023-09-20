Binance is expanding its trading pairs! Users of the platform can expect the introduction of two new trading pairs: CYBER/ETH and MTL/TRY. Availability of the new trading pairs is scheduled for September 21, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC).
Binance to Launch CYBER/ETH and MTL/TRY Trading Pairs
2023-09-20 06:07
