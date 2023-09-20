Binance is currently conducting a system upgrade to enhance the Binance Loans platform and improve user experience. As a result, applications for new Stable Rate loans across all tokens, excluding BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, and TUSD, have been temporarily put on hold until further notification.
Binance Temporarily Halts New Stable Rate Loan Applications for System Upgrade
2023-09-20 05:03
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
