The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, up by 1.55% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,881 and $27,484 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,095, down by -0.73%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FRONT, LOOM, and AUCTION, up by 35%, 23%, and 17%, respectively.

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1635.12 (-1.08%)

  • BNB: $216.6 (-1.14%)

  • XRP: $0.5139 (+0.88%)

  • ADA: $0.2532 (-1.52%)

  • DOGE: $0.06235 (-0.59%)

  • SOL: $20.07 (-1.23%)

  • TRX: $0.08457 (-0.20%)

  • MATIC: $0.5436 (+0.20%)

  • DOT: $4.127 (-0.48%)

  • LTC: $66.14 (-2.65%)

Top gainers on Binance: