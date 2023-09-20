The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, up by 1.55% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,881 and $27,484 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,095, down by -0.73%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FRONT, LOOM, and AUCTION, up by 35%, 23%, and 17%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1635.12 (-1.08%)
BNB: $216.6 (-1.14%)
XRP: $0.5139 (+0.88%)
ADA: $0.2532 (-1.52%)
DOGE: $0.06235 (-0.59%)
SOL: $20.07 (-1.23%)
TRX: $0.08457 (-0.20%)
MATIC: $0.5436 (+0.20%)
DOT: $4.127 (-0.48%)
LTC: $66.14 (-2.65%)
Top gainers on Binance:
FRONT/BUSD (+35%)
LOOM/BUSD (+23%)
AUCTION/BUSD (+17%)