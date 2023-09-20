The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, up by 1.55% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,881 and $27,484 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,095, down by -0.73%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FRONT, LOOM, and AUCTION, up by 35%, 23%, and 17%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: