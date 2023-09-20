Binance announced it will support the Neo (NEO) N3 network upgrade and hard fork, which will occur at the block height of 4,120,000 or approximately on September 20, 2023 (UTC).

To facilitate the upgrade process, Binance will suspend the deposits and withdrawals of token(s) on the pertinent network starting from September 20, 2023, at around 09:00 UTC.

Binance's cooperation with Neo reiterates its commitment to providing comprehensive services and support to the diverse range of cryptocurrencies and their respective technological developments.

Users on the platform are encouraged to make necessary preparations and adjustments ahead of these changes to ensure a seamless transition during the hard fork.