According to Cointelegraph: Crypto stalwart Tether has authorized a massive $1-billion worth of its stablecoin, USDT, aimed at replenishing the Tron network. The development, initially caught by blockchain tracking tool WhaleAlert, was confirmed by Tether's Chief Technology Officer, Paolo Ardoino.

Tether has clarified that the dramatic authorization does not equate to an issuance, but serves as inventory for future issuance requests and chain swaps from the Tron network. Displaying near-term vision for the provider of USDT liquidity, the action also safeguards Tether by reducing its access to authorization private keys, hence lessening their vulnerability to security threats.

According to Tether's protocol, once customer funds are received, 'authorized but not issued' USDT allows for instantaneous issuance of the stablecoin, ensuring the issuer maintains all of its reserves.

The Tron blockchain has been a significant recipient of USDT tokens, hitting historic highs in 2023 with $42.8 billion USDT in circulation. This overtook the Ethereum blockchain, which has around $39 billion USDT circulating on-chain.

Tether increases USDT supply in 2023. Source: CoinMarketCap

Tether's market capitalization exceeded $83 billion in 2023, following the minting of approximately $16 billion in USDT since January of the same year. In contrast, the market cap of Circle's stablecoin, USD Coin, has decreased from $50 billion to $26 billion this year, a drop partially attributed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, with Circle having $3.3 billion tied up in the institution at the time of its downfall.

