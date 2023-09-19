According to CertiK Skynet, it was noted that a deposit of 1371 ETH, approximately $2.2 million, was made into Tornado Cash. The deposit was linked to a known EOA (Externally Owned Account) identified as 0x3d66.

This account was traced back to an exploit on the Poly Network bridge from July 1st. The bridge exploit led to significant disturbances across multiple blockchains, affecting 57 different assets and resulting in an estimated loss of over $4 million.

Security audits and constant vigilance are important to prevent such illicit transfers and exploitation attempts. It is crucial for decentralized platforms like Tornado Cash to ensure the security of its smart contracts to protect its users and the broader DeFi space.

