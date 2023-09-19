According to Cointelegraph: Japan's largest investment bank, Nomura, via its digital asset subsidiary, Laser Digital Asset Management has announced the creation of a Bitcoin Adoption Fund targeted at institutional investors. This latest fund follows a tradition of strong engagement in the digital asset ecosystem by the Japanese financial giant, which presides over assets worth more than $500 billion.

The focus of the Bitcoin Adoption Fund is on long-only exposure to Bitcoin, providing direct exposure to the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. The fund is part of a broader range of digital adoption investment solutions that the company plans to introduce. Komainu, a regulated crypto custody platform, is set to partner with Laser Digital Asset Management for this initiative.

The Bitcoin Adoption Fund operates as a section of the Laser Digital Funds Segregated Portfolio Company and has been registered as a mutual fund under the Cayman Islands Regulatory Authority.

Nomura's commitment to the rapidly evolving digital asset sector spans several years. The company has commissioned its digital asset venture capital arm and obtained a license from Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) to conduct operations in the Emirates via its subsidiary Laser Digital.

This introduction of the long-only Bitcoin Adoption Fund joins the wider conversation surrounding Bitcoin-based investment products, backed by regulated and mainstream financial entities. Approval for Bitcoin-based futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been granted in the US, while in Canada and Europe, various Bitcoin-focused investment products have also received the green light.