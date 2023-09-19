In a revealing explanation of Binance's work culture, the company highlighted unique attributes that make it stand out as an employer. Rather than focusing on grand office perks, Binance prides itself on ingraining employees into its mission, providing an intrinsically motivating atmosphere, and facilitating employee growth.

The company acknowledged that superficial incentives like game rooms and unlimited food buffets are outdated and ineffective retention strategies. Binance maintains that these features soon lose their appeal without a strong organizational mission.

The emphasis at Binance is on intrinsic motivation, where employees believe in and rally behind the company's goal of bringing financial freedom to billions worldwide. Choosing the right talent who resonate with this mission is more important than creating a plush workspace.

Binance is a fully remote organization, offering flexibility that challenges traditional office norms. The remote work model boosts efficiency and productivity, eliminating commute time, and fostering a healthy work-life balance.

The company noted that a policy of open communication helps it maintain efficiency. Short meetings, bullet-point documents, and a ban on PowerPoint presentations are part of the Binance rulebook that prioritizes substance over style.

Employee growth is a key priority, with Binance encouraging its staff to continually upskill and evolve with the rapidly changing crypto industry. The guiding principle remains an alignment with Binance's mission, acting as the glue that binds its talent and propels the company forward.

