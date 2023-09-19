According to Cointelegraph: US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce has called on lawmakers and regulators to provide clarity on digital asset regulations. Despite currently being "behind" in producing a regulatory framework, she encourages crypto companies to remain positively engaged with the US regulatory environment.

Peirce believes countries like Switzerland and Singapore are leading the way in terms of crypto regulations but recognizes that their situations can't be easily compared to the US. She noted some improvement in the SEC's understanding of cryptocurrencies but expressed dissatisfaction with the overall regulatory progress.

The SEC, led by Gary Gensler, has faced criticism for their "regulation by enforcement" approach to digital assets. They are currently involved in legal actions against several crypto firms, including Coinbase, Binance, and Ripple, and are yet to approve the listing of a spot Bitcoin ETF in US markets.

Despite these challenges, Peirce urged those involved in crypto not to "give up on the United States." She sees potential for greater policy clarity in the future and encourages crypto firms to communicate constructively with the SEC.

