According to CoinDesk: FTX, a bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, has filed a lawsuit against the parents of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, in an attempt to recover what it claims are millions of dollars in fraudulently transferred and misappropriated funds. The parents targeted in the lawsuit are Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, both of whom are professors at Stanford Law School.

The lawsuit alleges that they exploited their professional expertise to facilitate the misappropriation of funds, even in light of FTX's financial instability. The allegations detail that Bankman-Fried's parents received significant sums from FTX, including over $18.9 million for "Blue Water" and over $90,000 for various associated expenses.

There are also accusations of a $10 million cash gift being transferred to both defendants, accusations of Bankman assisting in the dissipation of FTX's funds, and allegations of Fried's involvement in collecting donations for the political action committee "Mind the Gap," which she co-founded in 2018.

A significant part of the claim suggests that both parents may have expensed extravagant lifestyle costs, including $1,200-per-night hotels and high-end plane tickets. There are also allegations that Joseph Bankman received a $200,000 salary from the FTX foundation, over $18 million for a property in the Bahamas, and $5.5 million in donations to Stanford University.

The lawsuit document also reveals a failed attempt to sell FTX to Binance, a leading crypto exchange, in which Bankman was purportedly involved.

As of now, the specific amount alleged to have been misappropriated by Bankman and Fried isn't disclosed in the filing. The lawsuit seeks compensation for damages and the reclaiming of any property or payment previously awarded to the defendants. The defendants have not yet issued any comments regarding the lawsuit. A trial is scheduled for next month. Sam Bankman-Fried is currently incarcerated.



