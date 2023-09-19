Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder of Binance, addressed the recent executive departures in an internal event on September 19. He emphasized that despite turnover among top management, the company has seen a sizable increase in workforce over the last few months.

CZ pointed out that amidst talk of several high-ranking officials leaving Binance, the company has also experienced significant growth, adding between six to seven hundred employees recently.

Responding to the increasingly demanding compliance requirements of the crypto industry, Binance has made substantial investments not only in talent acquisition, but also in compliance measures, processes, and technology. CZ stressed the company's intent to continue this expansion, expressing his hope of drawing more talent into the industry and specifically to Binance.