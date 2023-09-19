According to Cointelegraph: The Cosmos-native layer-1 blockchain, Canto, is set to migrate to Ethereum as a layer 2 zero-knowledge rollup. This decision mirrors a similar move by the Astar blockchain, which is transitioning from the Polkadot ecosystem to Ethereum.

Canto, a permissionless, general-purpose Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchain, aims to onboard traditional finance to decentralized finance applications. As part of Canto Commons' official agreement, the protocol's core developers will establish a ZK rollup on Ethereum's second layer, as detailed by Polygon Labs.

As a result of this migration, Canto will "inherit" Ethereum's security. This will allow greater decentralization and trustless guarantees when bridging assets, with the added advantage of user security provided by a top-tier in-production ZK prover. The migration will not affect Canto's validators or staking system.

Meanwhile, Astar has also announced plans to build a ZK layer 2 using Polygon’s Chain Development Kit, specifying a "trustless bridge to Ethereum with high EVM equivalency." Conversely, some protocols such as dYdX and Maker have outlined plans to migrate away from Ethereum.

