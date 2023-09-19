According to Cointelegraph: Blockchain Capital has concluded the funding round for two funds totaling $580 million. These funds will be invested in blockchain infrastructure, gaming, DeFi and consumer and social technologies.

The venture capital group's sixth early stage fund took $380 million of the financial pool, with a new $200 million "opportunity fund" absorbing the remainder. This latter fund plans to invest in businesses that have already secured substantial funding.

In a press release, Blockchain Capital outlined its ultimate aim of empowering individuals with control over their digital and financial lives through blockchain-enabled applications and services. This vision of a democratized and distributed future is the core of their investment strategy.

The company plans to persist in its investments in infrastructure, DeFi, gaming, and other blockchain and finance opportunities. Nonetheless, Blockchain Capital emphasized its focus on utilizing blockchain technology to realign incentives, reinforce user trust, and redesign the social contract of the digital landscape.

