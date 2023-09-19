According to CoinDesk: Bitcoin has established a greater share of the digital assets market, with its dominance peaking at 50.2% recently, despite its price remaining roughly constant for the last month at $26,700. Analysts speculate that the rise in market dominance could continue, owing to the expected launch of spot bitcoin ETFs and favorable regulatory changes.

Bitcoin's market dominance rate had remained between 39% and 49% for over two years until it broke this range to reach 52% in June, following news of asset management giant BlackRock filing for a spot Bitcoin ETF. This move was considered a positive catalyst that could unleash substantial asset inflows.

While Bitcoin could benefit from the ETF listings, risks of falling prices for altcoins, or alternative cryptocurrencies, are feared to be on the horizon. Factors contributing to these fears include declining protocol revenues for Ethereum, token sales from the bankrupt FTX exchange, and upcoming token unlocks which permit venture capitalists to sell tokens.

Macro analyst Noelle Acheson pointed out that recent changes proposed by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), which might make listing of cryptocurrencies stricter while green-listing Bitcoin, might positively impact Bitcoin's market dominance. Acheson suggests Bitcoin could consolidate its position as the 'safe' crypto asset, causing even more rotation into BTC.