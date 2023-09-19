Binance has announced its support for the upcoming Horizen (ZEN) network upgrade and hard fork, scheduled to take place in two separate stages.

The first phase of the upgrade and hard fork will happen at block height 1,422,426, around September 19, 2023, at 19:00 UTC. To facilitate the process, Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals of the respective tokens on the network, starting from approximately 18:00 UTC on the same day.

The second phase is set to initialize at block height 1,426,200, roughly around September 26, 2023, at 10:00 UTC. Similar to the first phase, the platform will pause deposits and withdrawals approximately one hour earlier at 09:00 UTC.