The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.45% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,631 and $27,409 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,293, up by 2.05%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include BLZ, TRB, and STMX, up by 31%, 25%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
FTX Files Lawsuit Against Founder's Parents for Alleged Misappropriation of Funds
Bitcoin Market Dominance Touches 50%, Could Surge Further Amid Regulatory Changes and ETF Hope
Market movers:
ETH: $1652.95 (+1.14%)
BNB: $219.2 (+0.46%)
XRP: $0.5094 (+3.14%)
ADA: $0.2571 (+2.96%)
DOGE: $0.06272 (+1.18%)
SOL: $20.33 (+6.05%)
TRX: $0.08475 (+0.71%)
DOT: $4.148 (+0.48%)
MATIC: $0.5425 (+3.33%)
LTC: $67.94 (+4.11%)
Top gainers on Binance: