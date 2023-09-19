The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.45% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,631 and $27,409 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,293, up by 2.05%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include BLZ, TRB, and STMX, up by 31%, 25%, and 20%, respectively.

