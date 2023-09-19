The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.45% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,631 and $27,409 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,293, up by 2.05%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include BLZ, TRB, and STMX, up by 31%, 25%, and 20%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1652.95 (+1.14%)

  • BNB: $219.2 (+0.46%)

  • XRP: $0.5094 (+3.14%)

  • ADA: $0.2571 (+2.96%)

  • DOGE: $0.06272 (+1.18%)

  • SOL: $20.33 (+6.05%)

  • TRX: $0.08475 (+0.71%)

  • DOT: $4.148 (+0.48%)

  • MATIC: $0.5425 (+3.33%)

  • LTC: $67.94 (+4.11%)

Top gainers on Binance: