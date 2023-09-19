Binance Futures is set to launch the USDⓈ-M ARK perpetual contract on September 19, 2023, at 14:30 UTC. Users will be able to leverage their trades up to 10 times.

Key contract details include:

- Underlying Asset: ARK

- Settlement Asset: USDT

- Tick Size: 0.0001

- Capped Funding Rate: Clamp (Funding Rate, -1 * Maintenance Margin Ratio, 1 * Maintenance Margin Ratio)

- Minimum Maintenance Margin Rate: 3.00%

- Maximum Leverage: 10x

- Trading Hours: 24/7

- Multi-Assets Mode: Supported

During the contract's launch, the maximum funding rate will be +3.00%/ -3.00%. Depending on market risk conditions, Binance may modify contract specifications, such as the funding fee, tick size, maximum leverage, initial margin, and maintenance margin requirements.

The Multi-Assets Mode feature grants users the flexibility to trade the ARKUSDT Perpetual Contract across multiple margin assets, taking into account applicable haircuts. For instance, once activated, users can utilize BTC as margin when trading the ARKUSDT Perpetual Contract.