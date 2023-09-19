According to Cointelegraph: The Bank of Latvia, the country's central bank, is quietly positioning itself as an active participant in the fintech landscape. It has unveiled its 'Innovation Hub,' aimed at assisting fintech firms while implementing the latest technologies internally.

Latvia, located in the Baltics and neighbor to Estonia and Lithuania, has gradually adopted new technological advances such as cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence (AI). Marina Krasovska, Head of Financial Technology at Latvijas Banka, provides an inside perspective on how Latvia's regulators are coping with these emerging technologies.

Unlike Estonia, which has defined regulations for digital currencies, cryptocurrencies remain unregulated in Latvia and are treated as capital assets subject to the country's general capital gains tax of 20%.

While the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) cautioned about crypto fraud in 2020, Latvia has yet to introduce new cryptocurrency regulations. Over the years, the central bank has been operating its Innovation Hub, offering a free gateway into the Latvian market for both local and international fintech companies.

Krasovska cites the Innovation Hub as an opportunity for companies to familiarize themselves with necessary business licensing and risk assessment. The bank has also implemented a pre-licensing process to assist in preparing a robust application package for fintech firms, notably those dealing with digital assets.

Alongside the Innovation Hub, the Latvian central bank is adopting various new technologies internally, including AI tools like OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, to improve its operational workflow.

Krasovska further highlighted the bank's project relating to synthetic data. The bank aims to provide synthetic datasets for newcomers and tech companies to facilitate their business model training process.

Despite a reported decrease in local investments in cryptocurrency over the past year, Krasovska anticipates the EU's forthcoming Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) legislation will help maintain high standards for financial services.