According to CoinDesk: Tether co-founder William Quigley, who once invested in PayPal, doubts that the payment giant will significantly innovate in the stablecoin space. He believes that PayPal's stablecoin ambitions are driven largely by potential savings on trillions of dollars worth of multicurrency transactions.

Privately issued stablecoins are "a benefit to society in every respect,” according to Quigley. However, he remains skeptical about the innovative potential of PayPal's recently introduced PYUSD token.

Quigley suggests that PayPal is likely to view stablecoin creation primarily as a cost-saving measure, and it might choose to pass on a part of these savings to its end users. Cost reductions could be achieved as transactions occur outside of the global banking system through PayPal's private, multicurrency money supply, thus bypassing third-party interference and associated costs.

As an example, Quigley explains that in the context of an American consumer buying a product from a German merchant, PayPal doesn't need a financial institution to settle the transaction as it already owns both currencies. In such a scenario, no intermediaries are involved – it's just PayPal.

PayPal now has two options leveraging its new stablecoin network: continue collecting consumer- and merchant-incurred currency conversion fees, keeping 100% of those as profit, or eliminate currency conversion charges altogether and lower overall cross-border transaction costs for its customers.