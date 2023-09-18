According to Cointelegraph: The Lazarus Group, a North Korean state-sponsored hacking group, has become a significant threat to cryptocurrency investors, with the FBI attributing numerous high-profile hacks to the group. To protect their portfolios, crypto investors can take the following three steps:

1. Utilize hardware wallets for long-term crypto storage, as they provide an extra layer of security by keeping private keys offline and inaccessible to hackers.

2. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) on all crypto exchange and wallet accounts, requiring a one-time code from an app like Google Authenticator to provide additional account protection.

3. Exercise caution when clicking on links in emails and social media, as scammers often use attractive offers or giveaways as bait. Additionally, create separate "burner" accounts or wallets for experimenting with new decentralized applications or participating in airdrops to minimize risk.

By following these guidelines, investors can significantly bolster the security of their funds and reduce their vulnerability to cyberattacks perpetrated by the Lazarus Group or other malicious actors.

