According to CointDesk: The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) is set to enhance restrictions concerning the listing of crypto coins, particularly those targeted at retail clients, according to proposed updated guidelines released on Monday.

Under the proposed guidelines, licensees will have to evaluate the legal, reputational, and market risks associated with any new coins. Furthermore, they will also be expected to detail their process for de-listing a coin.

The toughened norm is being spearheaded by NYDFS Superintendent Adrienne Harris, who cited the need for the Department's regulatory and operational capacity to keep up with industry developments to protect consumers and markets.

As of April, the NYDFS has been focusing on how cryptocurrency companies will be examined for compliance with anti-money laundering and cybersecurity standards.

In the same vein, the regulator updated its list of "greenlisted" coins in September. These are tokens that licensees may list or hold in custody without facing further regulatory challenges, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and stablecoins issued by PayPal and Gemini.

New York has been a trailblazer in the United States for cryptocurrency regulation, a move which has been met with mixed reactions. While some have appreciated the regulatory clarity, others, like Kraken, have withdrawn their operations in protest.



