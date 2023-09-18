According to PeckShieldAlert: The attacker who breached Mark Cuban's crypto wallet has transferred multiple assets, including 526 ETH. It's unclear how much the other assets were worth or where they were transferred to. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, had his crypto wallet compromised by hackers in June of this year, resulting in the loss of around $7.5 million worth of cryptocurrencies. Cuban had stated that he would not be pursuing legal action against the attackers.