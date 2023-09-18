According to Cointelegraph: The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) has set up the National Payment Corporation (NPC) to oversee the development and implementation of the country's central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital tenge. The new agency is a reorganization of the Kazakhstan Center for Interbank Settlements and is tasked with managing the national payment system, including money transfers, interbank clearing services, and digital identification.

Aside from these duties, the NPC will also be in charge of developing "digital financial infrastructure," a significant part of which involves establishing the digital tenge. The development for the CBDC commenced in February 2023, with an expected launch in 2025. Berik Sholpankupov, the Deputy Governer of NBK, has emphasized the need for a "collaboration between traditional finance and DeFi," which could promote financial inclusion and bolster international trade.

At present, the CBDC pilot initiative in Kazakhstan is at the stage of a controlled environment trial with genuine merchants and consumers participating. Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, is among the primary partners for the CBDC project, offering technical support via its BNB Chain. In June, Binance made an announcement about its partnership with local Freedom Finance Bank to offer a regulated digital asset platform in Kazakhstan, which enables users to easily transfer fiat funds to their respective accounts on the platform.



