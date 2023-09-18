According to Cointelegraph: Dubai-based crypto exchange JPEX has accused its third-party market makers of maliciously freezing funds that led to a liquidity crisis. The exchange stated that "unfair treatment" from institutions in Hong Kong, combined with negative news, led to market makers maliciously freezing their funds, leading to a liquidity crisis that forced the exchange to increase withdrawal fees. Operations affiliated with the exchange's Earn product were delisted and users have also been complaining about a 999 USDT fee for withdrawals on a maximum amount of 1,000 USDT.

JPEX announced that it would gradually adjust withdrawal fees "back to normal levels" once negotiations with third-party market makers concluded. In addition, the exchange would use a decentralized autonomous organization to collect suggestions for restructuring from users. The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission recently issued a warning against the company for promoting its services to Hong Kong residents without a license. JPEX has responded to this allegation, stating that it had not applied for any license in Hong Kong and offered a high return on investments. The exchange has been actively addressing the liquidity crisis and trying to make amends with users.

