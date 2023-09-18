According to CoinDesk: Following an investigation by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), locally-based cryptocurrency exchange JPEX has halted trading operations. The probe has resulted in an arrest, according to local reports. 83 complaints have been lodged with Hong Kong police against the platform, which had allegedly been operating without the necessary license.

Claiming unfair treatment and negative media coverage, JPEX stated that its third-party market makers maliciously froze funds, demanding additional information and leading to operational difficulties due to heightened daily operating costs and liquidity restrictions. In response, the exchange announced that it would delist all transactions on its Earn Trading interface starting Monday, adjusting withdrawal fees and fulfilling ongoing orders in the meantime. Moreover, the company is mulling over transitioning into a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

JPEX's Taipei office was reported to have been abandoned recently, and Taiwanese influencers hired by the exchange are currently being questioned by authorities. Despite the allegations, JPEX maintains that it is licensed by Australian securities authorities and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

JPEX was notably absent at the recent Token2049 conference in Singapore, leaving its booth unattended. Meanwhile, its lightly-traded exchange token, JPC, has experienced a 21% decrease in the past 24 hours.