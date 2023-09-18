Helio Protocol has announced that it now offers Ethereum as a collateral option on the BNB Chain, expanding its support to include one of the most prominent cryptocurrencies. By enabling Ethereum collateral, Helio Protocol provides users with more flexibility and options to access liquidity in a decentralized manner. The introduction of this new collateral option demonstrates Helio Protocol's commitment to expanding its platform and providing users with additional tools for DeFi activities.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Helio Protocol Now Supports Ethereum as Collateral on BNB Chain
2023-09-18 04:20
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top