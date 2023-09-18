Vance Spencer, co-creator of Framework Ventures, recently proposed using sales tax as an alternative to staking. Spencer suggested that a progressive sales tax on token sales could encourage long-term holding and discourage short-term trading. For example, a tax rate of 90% in the first year could gradually decrease by 30% each year, with the generated revenue going into the national treasury.
Framework Ventures Proposes Sales Tax Instead of Staking
2023-09-18 05:00
